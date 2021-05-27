Hancock rejects Cummings’ ‘unsubstantiated allegations’ about his conduct

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the “unsubstantiated” attacks on him by Dominic Cummings were “not true” as he fought to save his career.Boris Johnson’s former aide Mr Cummings accused Mr Hancock of repeatedly lying, being disastrously incompetent and claimed he should have been fired on multiple occasions during the course of the pandemic.