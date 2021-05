Johnson says govt 'did everything we could' to protect care

Prime minister Boris Johnson says that some of the "commentary" he has heard "doesn't bear any relation to reality" in response to questions about his former aide Dominic Cummings's allegations.

He insists that the government "did everything we could" to protect care homes and stresses that the government were faced with an unprecedented crisis when the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

Report by Taylorjo.

