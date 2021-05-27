Covid-19: Antibody cocktail available in India now, how does it work| Coronavirus| Oneindia News

The antibody cocktail shot into the limelight after it was used to treat former United States President Donald Trump last year.

The therapy is said to reduce the chance of hospitalisation by 70 per cent in patients with mild to moderate Covid-19 symptoms. The therapy is literally a cocktail of two monoclonal antibodies.

Antibodies are proteins that the body generates to defend itself against any disease.

Monoclonal antibodies are artificially created in a laboratory and tailor-made to fight a particular disease.

