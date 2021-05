#PeriodEmoji 'missing' | Menstrual Hygiene Day | Periods don't look like this | Oneindia News

If emojis are the new way of communicating, and the keypad has diverse and even odd things on it, then why not the most commonly used menstrual hygiene products by women all around the world?

This will give women a way to express themselves and remove the stigma around menstruation, that is what Vanshika, a campaigner for the #PeriodEmoji, believes.

If you want to support the cause, sign the petition here http://chng.it/tgX8xWZfsZ #PeriodEmoji #Taboo #Emojipedia