No human remains found in search for suspected Fred West murder victim
Police hunting for missing teenager Mary Bastholm – long suspected of being a victim of serial killer Fred West – have not found any human remains while excavating a cafe in Gloucester.Gloucestershire Police began excavation work earlier this month after receiving information from a production company making a documentary that human remains could be buried in the cellar of the Clean Plate cafe in Southgate Street.