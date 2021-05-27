No human remains found in search for suspected Fred West murder victim

Police hunting for missing teenager Mary Bastholm – long suspected of being a victim of serial killer Fred West – have not found any human remains while excavating a cafe in Gloucester.Gloucestershire Police began excavation work earlier this month after receiving information from a production company making a documentary that human remains could be buried in the cellar of the Clean Plate cafe in Southgate Street.
No human remains found in search linked to Fred West
