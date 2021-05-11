Locals react to Fred West search in Gloucester city centre as evidence is removed from cafe
Locals react to Fred West search in Gloucester city centre as evidence is removed from cafe
Credit: Newsflare STUDIODuration: 01:42s 0 shares 2 views
The owner of a barber shop next door to the 'Clean Plate' cafe reacts to the news that a search is underway, looking for the remains of teenager Mary Bastholm in the basement of the eatery.
Mary was a waitress at the cafe, until she went missing in 1968, and has long been suspected to be a victim of serial killer Fred West.
West, one of Britain's most prolific serial killers, committed at least 12 murders between 1967 and 1987 in Gloucestershire.