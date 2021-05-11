Locals react to Fred West search in Gloucester city centre as evidence is removed from cafe

The owner of a barber shop next door to the 'Clean Plate' cafe reacts to the news that a search is underway, looking for the remains of teenager Mary Bastholm in the basement of the eatery.

Mary was a waitress at the cafe, until she went missing in 1968, and has long been suspected to be a victim of serial killer Fred West.

West, one of Britain's most prolific serial killers, committed at least 12 murders between 1967 and 1987 in Gloucestershire.