Howard University Names Re-Established College of Fine Arts After Chadwick Boseman

The late Chadwick Boseman is to be honored by his alma mater, Howard University (HU).

HU President Wayne A.

I.

Frederick announced the news.

According to Frederick, Boseman knew about HU’s plans to re-establish the college and was “filled with ideas and plans” to support the venture.

Chadwick’s love for Howard University was sincere, and although he did not live to see those plans through to fruition, it is my honor to ensure his legacy lives on through the Chadwick A.

Boseman College of Fine Arts, Wayne A.

I.

Frederick, via 'VIBE'.

Robert A.

Iger, Walt Disney Company’s Executive Chairman, will personally lead the project’s fundraising efforts.

Iger will also help build a new, state-of-the-art facility to house the Chadwick A.

Boseman College of Fine Arts.

In a statement, Boseman’s wife, Simone, shared her excitement for HU’s continuation of her late husband’s legacy.

Chad was a very proud Bison … The re-establishment of the College of Fine Arts brings this part of his story full-circle and ensures that his legacy will continue to inspire young storytellers for years to come, Simone Ledward-Boseman, via 'VIBE'