Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Reveal They Had Feelings for Each Other on 'Friends'

'Friends: The Reunion' premiered on May 27 on HBO Max.

Aniston and Schwimmer, who played Rachel and Ross, .

Revealed that they actually had feelings for each other in real life but were always dating other people.

When we had breaks from rehearsal, there were moments we would cuddle on the couch.

We would spoon and fall asleep on the couch and I kept thinking, how did not everyone know we were crushing on each other?, David Schwimmer, via 'Friends: The Reunion'.

Matt LeBlanc, aka Joey, said the cast knew they were into each other.

Aniston chimed in, recalling how she and Schwimmer discussed whether their first kiss would be on TV.

Honestly, I remember saying one time to David, 'It's going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television.', Jennifer Aniston, via 'Friends: The Reunion'.

Sure enough, first time we kissed was in that coffee shop.

We just channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel, Jennifer Aniston, via 'Friends: The Reunion'.

'Friends' fans everywhere were shocked to find out that some small part of the passion between Ross and Rachel was real.

