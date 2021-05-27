Pennsylvania To Lift Mask Mandate By June 28

The state is lifting its mask mandate by June 28.
The mandate could be ditched even earlier if 70% of adults get fully vaccinated before then; KDKA's Nicole Ford reports.
Ohio’s COVID-19 health orders, including the mask mandate, have been lifted on June 2. Gov. Mike DeWine rescinded the health..
Rep. Tim O’Neal, who is on the Pennsylvania Vaccine Task Force, has more on the decision.