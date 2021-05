Cobra Kai Season 4 Teaser Trailer - Terry Silver Returns

Cobra Kai Season 4 Teaser Trailer - Terry Silver Returns - Plot Synopsis: Have patience.

He's just getting everything rolling.

Terry Silver returns to the dojo for Cobra Kai IV.

Directed by Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg starring William Zabka, Ralph Macchio, Xolo Mariduena, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Courtney Henggeler, Jacob Bertrand, Peyton List, Tamlyn Tomita, Martin Kove, Thomas Ian Griffith release date Season 4: Coming Soon - Season 1 thru 3 Now on Netflix