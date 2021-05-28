The city of East Lansing cDay thursday with a wreathin honor of U.

S.

Marine CLieutenant Sherrod SkinnerMhm.

Where we recognize pethe ultimate price and loswas born in Connecticut inEast Lansing in the 19 forcollection at People's Chuin downtown East Lansing wevery once in a while andplate and it bounced and ahitting the steps and everthe balcony and he was blueventually drafted 10 yearlong, his men were dying tkept consolidating them inthey could hopefully get ra hero.

Unfortunately, Norjumped on the grenade to phis life.

Skinner was onethe Medal of Honor in 1953was honored in east Lansinfor memorial day due to thMcCaffrey, the Rotary Clubmonuments, dedicated themso for the Medal of HonorSkinner And then another oRon Springer is a veteran101st Vietnam Airborne Divluckiest guy in the world,in an infantry unit and coa scratch.

He says memoriatheir son to be forgottenwho have lost loved ones aremembrance.

I told her thjoe in my basement where Ithere.

And she says thankhim.

The stones outside thcenter.

Say it all in lovimen and women who made thefor our freedom honoring von Memorial Day, these monwith these words for gener