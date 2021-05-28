Lust Life Love Movie (2021)

Lust Life Love Movie (2021) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: A polyamorous writer's life turns upside down when she falls in love with a monogamous man.

Available September 14th.

Veronica Willow is a New York City blogger who writes about her polyamorous sex life.

Independent, confident, sexy and free, Veronica seems to have it all: a girlfriend Joanne, a Mexican lover Pedro, an array of intriguing friends and strangers she enjoys at sex parties.

Then she meets Daniel—a handsome, monogamous, married man.

Seduced by the challenge, Veronica pursues him, and as they dive into an affair, her heart and identity gradually get turned inside out.

DIRECTED BY Benjamin Feuer & Stephanie Sellars STARRING Stephanie Sellars, Jake Choi, Makeda Declet & Bill Irwin