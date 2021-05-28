Melancholia Movie

Melancholia Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: From acclaimed director #LarsVonTrier comes the most stunning and compelling film of the year.

Winner of the European Film Award for Best Film and the Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actress (#KirstenDunst), #Melancholia is a beautiful film about the end of the world.

Justine (Kirsten Dunst, SPIDER-MAN) and Michael (TRUE BLOOD's Alexander Skarsgard) are celebrating their marriage at a sumptuous party in the home of her sister Claire (Charlotte Gainsbourg, ANTICHRIST), and brother-in-law John (Kiefer Sutherland, 24).

Despite Claire's best efforts, the wedding is a fiasco, with family tensions mounting and relationships fraying.

And as Claire tries to maintain the party's celebratory spirit, Justine struggles against her own dark demons.

Meanwhile, a planet called Melancholia is heading directly towards Earth...