VTA Shooting Victims' Lives Honored at San Jose Vigil

Hundreds gathered Thursday evening outside San Jose city hall to remember the lives of the VTA workers who lost their lives in a mass shooting Wednesday.
Maria Medina reports.
(5-27-21)
Hundreds gathered Thursday evening outside San Jose city hall to remember the lives of the VTA workers who lost their lives in a mass shooting Wednesday.
Maria Medina reports.
(5-27-21)
Investigators are learning more about the arsenal of weapons Samuel Cassidy brought to work early Wednesday morning. It's becoming..
VTA Chair Glenn Hendricks pays tribute to each of the nine San Jose mass shooting victims (5-27-2021)