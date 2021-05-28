This is what snowboarding inside a Swiss glacier cave looks like

Footage shows two guys exploring the inside of an ice cave in Arolla, Switzerland.

This is what snowboarding inside a Swiss glacier looks like.

The clip, recorded by a 360-degree camera, shows the stunning patterns on the cave's walls.

Sébastien Biagioni, the filmer, said: "Arolla is a small ski resort located in Switzerland.

The village of Arolla is located at an altitude of 2,000 metres.

"This ice cave has exceptional dimensions.

This cave is actually a tunnel with an entrance at the top and an exit at the bottom.

"The snow rushes inside because of the wind which makes it practicable for skiing and snowboarding.

Once inside the cave, beware of the falling pieces of ice or rock." This footage was filmed on April 4.