Meet the straight US couple who have a fetish for 'puppy play' - where the GIRL is the dog

This straight couple indulge in the 'puppy play' fetish - where the girl barks, performs tricks and even eats dog treats.

Dani Pierce, 26 and Jack Poe, 31, spend at least an hour a day playing dog and owner, with Dani communicating only through barks while wearing a collar and tail.

The couple both have normal human day jobs - but by night they post fetish videos to their OnlyFans where they make $1,500 a month.

Their lifestyle brings them a huge amount of backlash online, saying they're "disgusting" or that they need God, but puppy girl Dani finds her head scratches and belly rubs comforting.

Jack and Dani met in the summer of 2018 through their partners at the time, but their friendship blossomed into a relationship in March 2020.