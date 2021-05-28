Can Vaccinated People Suffer Long Term Symptoms if They Get COVID?

Despite the high level of vaccine efficacy, a small percentage of fully vaccinated people will develop symptomatic or asymptomatic infections to COVID-19.
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
Despite the high level of vaccine efficacy, a small percentage of fully vaccinated people will develop symptomatic or asymptomatic infections to COVID-19.
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
By Thomas J. Shattuck*
On May 24, the World Health Assembly began its annual meeting, again focusing on the ongoing..
Watch Video"I was a healthy 30-year-old firefighter paramedic working out five to six days a week. And this is how COVID affected..