Police help ducklings get safely off the highway

APD Open Space Officer Martinez was southbound Tingley by Tingley beach when he stopped for a duck and her babies crossing the road.

The mom was able to get up to the curb, but the ducklings were too small to jump the curb and join their mom.

In a panic, they kept running back and forth in traffic.

The officer stopped all traffic, and with the help of a bystander, they were able to get them over the curb and join their parents in Tingley beach!

Video credit Albuquerque Police Department