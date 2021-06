20-Year-Old Britney Spears: "There's a Factor About Me That People Want To Protect"

When Britney appeared on the Oprah Show in 2002, she had just turned 20 years old.

The sexy, edgy pop phenomenon had come a long way from the young girl we met on "The Mickey Mouse Club." Here, take a look back as Britney opens up about coming into her own and explains why people feel protective of her.