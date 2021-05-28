Uttarakhand: Chamoli DM says alleged videos of possible glacier-crack have emerged | Oneindia News

Chamoli District Magistrate, Swati Bhadauria spoke to ANI regarding some videos of a glacier In the aforementioned video, people are claiming that there's a possibility of a in a glacier in Uttarakhand.

