TikToker alleges new Converse line looks very similar to her designs from 2019

Cecilia Monge (@ceci.monge) said in anow-viral TikTok that she applied for aninternship at Converse two years ago.As part of her application, she claims she submittedsome original shoe ideas — including several designsinspired by different U.S. National Parks.Monge said her internshipapplication was ultimately rejected.Converse’s latest drop is calledthe Chuck 70 National Parks line.“My initial reaction was disbelief,” Mongetold BuzzFeed News.

“I knew the designs looked likethe ones I sent them two years ago, but I was hesitantbecause they were such a reputable brand”.“The color palette is exactly the same as theone I sent them, down to the order of the colorsand the actual hues of the colors,” Monge said inthe video.

“I don’t think it’s a coincidence”.A spokesperson for Converse also spoke withBuzzFeed News and denied that the Chuck 70 NationalParks line was developed using Monge’s application."The Chuck 70 product design, as well as theGreat Outdoors and National Parks concept, wasconceived before we received an application fromthe candidate," the spokesperson’s statement said