Dust devil rips through farmland in the Philippines

The clip was captured by an onlooker named Ana Marie Gannaban in Iligan City.

A dust devil ripped through farmland in the Philippines on May 26.

She said: ‘My brother picked me up from work when we saw four tornadoes spinning from a distance and we were shocked to get close to it and it was really scary.’ Dust devils are a type of whirlwind tornado that form when the sun heats a patch of land and the air above becomes warmer and rises quickly.

Cooler air then moves into the low-pressure gap left by the rising warm air.

The new drafts of cooler air also heat up, rise and the cycle continues, picking up dust and debris making the spiral visible.