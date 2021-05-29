Daughter bursts into tears when mum surprises her at work after a a year apart

Amanda who lives in North Carolina, flew to Florida and stopped at a fast-food where her daughter Brianna works.

In this clip, a mother surprises her daughter after spending a year apart.

In this clip, a mother surprises her daughter after spending a year apart.

Amanda who lives in North Carolina, flew to Florida and stopped at a fast-food where her daughter Brianna works.

When she showed up at her workplace, Brianna confusedly said: "What are you doing here?", and burst into tears.

The separated family shared hugs for the first time.

On the same day, just before visiting her, Brianna told her mother that she was having a bad day.

Luckily, after the heartwarming surprise, she said she was no longer feeling this way.