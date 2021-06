Graduates in Collier County celebrate milestone

CELEBRATING GOOD TIMESTODAY...THAT’S WHAT SENIORS INCOLLIER COUNTY ARE DOING AFTERRECEIVING THEIR HIGH SCHOOLDIPLOMAS.OUR TRAFFIC ANCHORLAUREN PETRELLI SPENT THEMORNING AT BARRON COLLIER HIGHSCHOOL ...GIVING US A LOOK ATTODAY’S CEREMONIES...FOLLOWING*QUITE A SCHOOL YEAR!(PACKAGE)TODAY’S STUDENTS IN COLLIERCOUNTY TOOK THEIR FINAL STEPS ASHIGH SCHOOLERS.THERE WERE SMILES, SOME TEARS,AND EVEN A COUNTDOWN FROM THEVALEDICTORIAN...(TAKE SOT)"grads 1,360 days ago we all ofus stepped into therainbow-colored halls of barroncollier high school asfreshmen."SOME PEOPLE MAY NOT REALIZE...THIS CLASS STARTED STARTED WITHHURRICANE IRMA THEIR FRESHMANYEAR AND ENDED WITH A GLOBALPANDEMIC--THE CORONAVIRUS.BUT THE SCHOOL DISTRICT DID ITSBEST TO MAKE SURE THE STUDENTSCELEBRATED THIS MILESTONE WITH ATRADITIONAL CEREMONY.AND MANY FAMILY MEMBERS SAY THEYWERE EXTREMELY THANKFUL FORTHAT.(TAKE SOT" its wonderful and how theyhave everyone spaced im verydelighted with that."(PACKAGE)TODAY’S STUDENTS IN COLLIERCOUNTY TOOK THEIR FINAL STEPS ASHIGH SCHOOLERS.(TAKE SOT)" its wonderful and how theyhave everyone spaced im verydelighted with that."THE LINGERING IMPACTS OFCOVID-19 COULD BE SEEN AT THECEREMONY THROUGH SPACED CHAIRSAND FACE MASKS....BUT NOTHINGCOULD PUT A DAMPER ON TODAY’SCELEBRATIONS... WITH HUNDREDS OFSTUDENTS LOOKING FORWARD TO THEFESTIVITIES AFTER THECEREMONY....(TAKE SOT)"I have a graduation parttonight.

OTHERS ALREADY HAVE THEIR EYE ONTHE FUTURE.

"I'm off to FAU in the fall tostudy music education."

AND TO THE FUTURE GRADUATES OFCOLLIER COUNTY, ONE STUDENT HASA LITTLE PIECE OF ADVICE.

"enjoy it all...enjoy the