Domestic flights to turn costlier from June 1st, how much will they cost? | Oneindia News

Flights within the country are set to become costlier as the Ministry of Civil Aviation has decided to raise the lower limit on domestic airfares from 13 per cent to 16 per cent, which will come into effect from June 1.

As per an order by MoCA on Friday, Fare for domestic travel less than 40 minutes of duration will be hiked by ₹ 2,300 to ₹ 2,600, which is 13 per cent of the current fare.

