Top 10 Disney Villains Who Did NOT Die

Top 10 Things You Missed in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 5
This series is hitting hard and flying high. For this list, we’ll be looking at the Easter Eggs, comic book references, and MCU..
WatchMojo
Some Disney villains fall off a cliff, but these ones did NOT die.
Our countdown includes "Robin Hood," "Frozen," "Hercules," and more!
This series is hitting hard and flying high. For this list, we’ll be looking at the Easter Eggs, comic book references, and MCU..
“Jupiter’s Legacy” is done after one season, but Netflix is not done with the superheroic world created by Mark Millar. In a..