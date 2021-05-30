Casablancas The Man Who Loved Women Documentary Movie

Casablancas The Man Who Loved Women Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The true story of one of the world's greatest supermodel agents.

When he created the Elite modeling agency in the 1970s, #JohnCasablancas invented the concept of the supermodel.

If names like Naomi, Cindy, Linda, Iman, Gisele or Kate are part of popular culture today, it's mostly his doing.

Living a life of extreme glamour and prestige, Casablancas was constantly surrounded by the world's most beautiful women, and lived a life dreamed of by many, on the yachts of Cannes and the clubs of LA.

Now, John Casablancas tells his own story.