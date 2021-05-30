Race day forecast

Good sunday.

Happy race totodd closet as we go throuyou couldn't ask for betteis low, no, not much in thtemperatures that will be70 degrees for your afternvery pleasant now overnighcool off once again prettystart your Memorial day tobe a little more in the waSo we'll call it mostly clthe fifties, ending in theit's a little bit warmer bas perfect of the weatherthe sunshine goes and theinto Tuesday 78 degrees.

TWednesday and thursday, thin scattered showers and tforecast in the second haldefinitely a little more uchances will continue intothat will start to be a liis the brightest day, butday.

By the end of the weeat high temperatures that