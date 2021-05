Police: 2 dead, at least 20 hurt in 'targeted' shooting in Miami-Dade County

Police are looking for the assailants who opened fire on a Florida club, killing at least two people and wounding at least 20 more.

A white Nissan Pathfinder pulled up to a billiards club in Hialeah when three people got out and started firing into the crowd that was gathered for a concert at the venue, according to Miami-Dade police.