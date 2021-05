Stelter: 'This case personifies the threat' to media in Myanmar

Brian Stelter reports on the case of Danny Fenster, an American journalist who was detained in Myanmar while trying to fly home, and speaks with Fenster’s parents Rose and Buddy.

“This is his passion,” Rose says, “to write what’s right and speak the truth.” Buddy says the U.S. government needs to “be pushing to get Danny home.”