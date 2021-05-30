Chronesthesia Movie

Chronesthesia Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Dan Duncombe leads an emotionally isolated life, which is how he likes it.

When he’s not working at a cafe or going on his daily run, he’s perfectly happy to stay at home, disconnected from the people around him.

But then he starts ﬁnding strange messages on the inside of his bedroom window: “Turn Right,” “Alleyway," “Relax See” … every day, a new message, each more confusing than the last.

Not only that, he’s having confusing, discombobulated dreams about people he’s never met.

One day on his run he turns right, goes down an alleyway and sees a young girl being bullied.

He doesn’t want to get involved, but she seems strangely familiar… After escorting the girl home he meets her babysitter -- who is another of the people from his dreams. Soon he meets others: an elderly man who rides the bus around town every day to ﬁnd a lover he lost forty years ago, a ﬂaky yoga instructor, a paranoid schizophrenic, a cheerful older lady, and a hulking but silent giant.

He soon learns that the strange messages are coming from the most unexpected source -- himself.

Somehow, his future-consciousness is traveling ﬁve days into the past, causing his sleeping body to write the messages to his earlier self.

Which is even more confusing to experience than it is to read in a movie synopsis.

As Dan gets more involved with each of these people, he discovers there’s a web of relationships that unites them all.

By helping them connect with each other, he comes to understand how connected he is with each of them.