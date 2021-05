Tarzan actor Joe Lara and his wife presumed dead in a plane crash in US | Oneindia News

All seven passengers aboard a plane, including Tarzan actor Joe Lara and his wife, are presumed dead after it crashed in a lake near the US city of Nashville.

The plane went down into Percy Priest Lake, about 19 kilometers south of Nashville.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed seven people had been aboard the plane.

