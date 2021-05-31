Ethiopians criticize US at pro-government rally

Ethiopian pro-government demonstrators denounced the United States on Sunday for imposing restrictions on aid over the Tigray conflict, at a massive rally organised by the authorities to show support for their positions.

Ethiopian pro-government demonstrators held a massive rally on Sunday (May 30) denouncing the United States for imposing restrictions on aid over the East African nation's conflict in Tigray.

More than 10,000 people attended the rally, which was organized by the Ministry of Youth.

They carried banners written in English, Arabic, and Amharic, with slogans like "USA show us your neutrality," and "Ethiopia doesn't need a caretaker.” The demonstration was larger than typical pro-government rallies, and public criticism of the U.S. is rare.

A week ago, the U.S. imposed restrictions on economic and security assistance to Ethiopia over the conflict.

Washington also said it would bar current or former Ethiopian or Eritrean officials it deems responsible for the crisis.

Ethiopia is facing increasing international pressure over the conflict in Tigray, where it and neighboring Eritrea sent troops last year to oust regional authorities.