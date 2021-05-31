Skip to main content
Top 10 Ways Eternals Will Reshape the MCU

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 12:21s 0 shares 1 views
Prepare for a major Marvel shakeup!

For this list, we’ll be looking at potential characters, directions, and innovations that could come from “Eternals,” setting a tone for the MCU’s fourth phase.

Our countdown includes The Deviants, The X-Men, The Multiverse, and more!

