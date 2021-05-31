These Brands Are Launching New Pride-Inspired Products

You'll be able to look and feel your best this Pride month and all year round with new products from these organizations that support LGBTQ+ communities.

Disney, Visit RainbowDisneyCollection.com to find out how The Walt Disney company is doing their part for LGBTQ+ communities.

1-800-Flowers.com, In addition to the company's special Pride Bouquet, it's also made a $25,000 donation to GLAAD.

UGG, UGG is hosting its fifth annual inclusive "Proud Prom," featuring Lil Nas X, among others.

UGG will donate $25 for each pair of Disco Stripe slides sold to GLAAD.

BH Cosemetics, Starting June 9, the company is unveiling a limited-edition Give Back 12 Color Shadow Palette.

$10 from each sale will be donated to The Trevor Project.

Teletubbies, Teletubbies' new Pride Collection is centered around two themes: "Big Hug Big Love" and "Teletubbies Love Pride.".

Hanna Andersson, The brand's "Pride Rainbow" capsule collection includes "Storytime Rainbow," "Loved," "Peanuts Pride" and "Colorful Rainbow Stripe"-themed family attire.

Get out there and show your support for LGBTQ+ communities!