Portion of road caves in after days of Incessant rains in Itanagar, India

Incessant rains for the past few days in Arunachal, capital Itanagar, have left the place in chaos.

Incessant rains for the past few days in Arunachal, capital Itanagar, have left the place in chaos.

With no proper drainage system to drain, the gushing hill water, and a portion of the guard wall along with a portion of the road, caved in on Monday (May 31).

This road was an ambitious project for the Pema Khandu government as it was hoping that the road that connects Itanagar to Naharlagun will solve the city's problems. So much so that he would resign if this wasn't completed before the 31st of March 2021.

Locals allege that the haste in completing the project has resulted in substandard work.