CELEBRATING 65 YEARS: KTNV news coverage during 2010s

13 ACTION NEWS.I’M JACKIE KOSTEK.IN 65 YEARS... WE’VECOVERED ALL KINDS OF STORIES..BUT THE 2010’S SAW SOME OFOUR MOST CHALLENGING...INCLUDING THE 1 OCTOBERSHOOTING.WE LOOK BACK AT THESTORIES THAT CHANGED THE CITYFOREVER... AND WHAT WE LEARNEDFROM THEM.THIS BUSINESS IS NOT FOR THEFAINT OF HEART.

IT’S NOT EASY.IT’S A LOT OF WORK.

A LOT OFTIMES WE HAVE TO COVER STORIESTHAT ARE HARD TO WATCHI VIDILY REMEMBER COVERINGLAKEISHA HOLLOWAY SITUATION ONTHE LAS VEGAS STRIP BECAUSE THATWAS THE FIRST TIME WEVE HEARD OFSO MANY PEOPLE DOWN ON THESTRIP.

DOZENS OF PEOPLE INJUREDIN THAT CASE AND THERE WAS AFATALITY.RIGHT IN FRONT OF PARIS CASINOON THE STRIP, A CAR JUST WENTOVER A BUNCH OF PEOPLE.

LIKE 20PEOPLETHE ONE THING THAT THE LAKEISHAHOLLOWAY CASE DID IS CHANGE THESAFETY ON THE LAS VEGAS STRIPFOR PEDESTRIANSNOW THERE IS BOLLARDS THATS BEENINSTALLED UP AND DOWN THE STRIPAND IT MAKES IT SAFER TO WALKFOR THE THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE WHOCOME TO LAS VEGAS.ONE OCTOBER IS THE MOSTCHALLENGING STORY THAT HAS EVERHAPPENED HEREWHEN I WOKE UP MY PHONE ALERTSWERE GOING OFFIT WAS UNNERVING AS A HUMANBEING.SOMETHING BIG IS GOING ON BUTI HAD NO IDEA THE MAGNITUDE OFWHAT HAD HAPPENEDWHO WOULD HAVE EVER THOUGHTTHAT SOMEBODY WOULD BRING ALLTHOSE WEAPONS UP TO A ROOM ANDOPEN UP A WINDOW AND SHOOT DOWNON PEOPLE ENJOYING A CONCERT?THAT’S THE CHALLENGE AS AJOURNALIST, IS WHEN YOU AREUNEARTHED AND YOU ARE ANXIOUS,SCARED AS A HUMAN BEING, YOU GOTTO BE ABLE TO FIND A WAY TO PULLYOURSELF TOGETHER.

AND REMEMBER,YOU HAVE A JOB TO DO IN THISMOMENTITS BEEN QUITE A 24 HOURS HASNTIT.

YEA WERE BACK WHERE WE NEEDTO BE WHERE SHOULD BE PARTNER TOBE HERE WITH OUR CITY.

WE HEARDIT LAST NIGHT DURING SOME OF THEVIGILS THAT EVIL SHOWED ITS FACESUNDAY AND LOVE IS SHOWING ITSFACE NOW.

AND WE NEED LOTS OFLOVEI REMEMBER NOT CLEARLY KNOWINGWHAT HAD HAPPENED I HAD WALKEDDOWN TO THE LOBBY OF MY HIGHRISE BUILDING AND PEOPLE WERECOMING INTHERE WAS SOMEONE THAT I SAWAND HE SAID LOOK IM OK IM OK BUTIT WAS HORRIBLE.

I HAVE VIDEO OFWHAT HAPPENED AND I SAID VIDEO?HE WAS SHOWING ME THIS VIDEO OFHIM RUNNING AWAY AND YOU CAN SEEPEOPLE RUNNING AND HEARING SHOTSAND I WENT OH MY GOODNESS THISIS HUGEEVERY TIME SHERIFF LOMBARDOWOULD COME OUT AND GIVE ANUPDATE, YES, WE GOT MOREINFORMATION.

BUT HEUNFORTUNATELY WOULD ALSO THEDEATH TOLL WOULD RISE.

AND SO ITWAS LIKE THIS THIS STRANGEMOMENT OF WANTING MOREINFORMATION, BUT REALIZING EVERYTIME THE SHERIFF WAS SPEAKING,WE WERE GOING TO HAVE TO DELIVERSOME MORE TERRIBLE NEWS.

ANDTHAT WAS PROBABLY THE BIGGESTCHALLENGE OF MY CAREER FOR SURE.SOMETHING THAT CHANNEL 13 HADIN PLACE WAS A BREAKING NEWSDESK WHICH CAME INTO PLAY IN BIGWAY DURING ONE OCTOBERWE HAD AN AREA WHERE YOU COULDLOOK UP INFORMATION AS IT WASCOMING UP AND BRING IT UP ON THEMONITOR.

YOU CAN PUT TWO THINGSNEXT TO EACH OTHER.

WE CAN HAVEA MAP.

WE CAN HAVE SOME VIDEOAND WE CAN HAVE A LIVE REPORTERAND WE ALSO HAD A LOT OFRESOURCES THAT WE NEEDEDBOOKMARKED IN THE COMPUTER THERETO THE FAMILIES AND FRIENDS OFTHE VICTIMS, KNOW THAT WE WILLDO EVERYTHING WE CAN TO HELP YOUAND OUR CITY HEAL //WE ARE VEGASSTRONG!)SEEING HOW THEY EMBRACED THECOMMUNITY HOW THEY HONORED THEVICTIMS, INSCRIBING THEIR NAMESUNDER THE ICE, RETIRING JERSEYIN THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE THATPASSED AWAY, THAT SAID A LOTABOUT THE HEART OF THAT TEAM.AND I THINK LAS VEGAS REALLYRESPONDED TO THAT AND GOT BEHINDTHE KNIGHTS.

AND SO FOR THAT,THEY REPRESENT STRENGTH.

THEYREPRESENT TRIUMPH OVER TRAGEDYTO ME.

AND I THINK A LOT OFPEOPLE HERE IN SOUTHERN NEVADAITS REALLY HARD TO SAY IT WAS APROUD MOMENT BECAUSE I CANT EVENSAY THAT WORD WHEN I LINK THATUP TO 1 OCTOBER BUT I KNOW THATOUR EXPERIENCE AND WHAT WE DOFOR A LIVING HELPED THISCOMMUNITY GET THROUGH IT.YOU REMEMBER THE LINES OF PEOPLEDONATING BLOOD THAT WAS FIRSTAND FOREMOST, PEOPLE WAITINGTWO, THREE HOURS AND COVERINGTHOSE STORIES AND SEEING THOSESTORIES, I THINK HELPED ME AS AHUMAN BEING, AS A PERSON.YOU CAN KEEP LEARNINGABOUT THE K-T-N-V FAMILY AND HOWWE COVERED THE BIGGEST STORIESIN THE VALLEY OVER TH