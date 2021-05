Memorial Day weekend brings big travel uptick at Kansas City International Airport

OF THIS HOLIDAY WEEKEND, BRIAN.YEAH, IT REALLY WILL BE ANDTHINGS HAVE BEEN PICKING UPTHROUGHOUT THE PANDEMIC WITHTHIS ONE A YSOU SAID BEING AMONGTHE BUSIEST NOW PRE-PANDECMILEVELS ABOUT 16,000 PEOPLE WOULDCHECK OUT OF KANSAS CITY ONTHEIR WAY TO TRAVEL BUT THISWEEKEND THEY’RE GONNA BE ABOUTABOUT 80% OF THAT.SO THAT’S QUITE A BIT.ABOUT A HUNDRED THOUSANDTRAVELERS WILL BE TRAVELINGTHROUGH KANSAS CITYINTERNATIOL NAAIRPORT THISWEEKEND AND THAT’S NOT COUNTINGTODAY.TAKE A LOOK AT ALL THESE PEOPLEWAITING FOR THELU BE BUS HEREJUST ARRIVING.THESE ARE ALL PEOPLE ARRIVING TOKAASNS CITY.NOW NATIONALLY MONDAY IS POISEDTO BE THE BUSIEST DAY IN AMERICAFOR TRAVEL ESPECILYAL AFTER ALLOF THE PANDEMIC ABOUT SEVENMILLION PEOPLE WILL BE FLYINGTHIS WEEKEND NOW LOCALLY ATKANSAS CITY INTERNATIONALAIRPORT A LOT OF THE CARRIERSWILL BE ADDING MORE FLIGHTS.STARTING AFTER THIS WEEKEND ASTHEY KKIC OFF THE SUMMER SEASON.SO A LOT MORE DIRECT FGHLITSWILL BE PICKING UP AFTER TODAY ALOT OF BUSY TRAVEL FOR F