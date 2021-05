Multiple faith leaders unite at Historic Vernon AME Church for prayer wall dedication

"YOU'RE WATCHING 2 WORKS FOR YOUAT FIVE."GOOD EVENING AND THANK YOU FORJOINING US ---- I'M KARENLARSEN.IT'S A SOMBER MEMORIAL DAY INTULSA ----- THIS DAY MARKS 100YEARS SINCE THE TULSA RACEMASSACRE.THE EVENTS OF THAT NIGHTFOREVER LEFT A MARK ON OUR CITY---- AND TODAY..

PEOPLE ARETAKING TIME TO STOP AND REFLECT----- TO PAY TRIBUTE TO THEVICTIMS, THE SURVIVORS..

AND THEDESCENDENTS.WE HAVE LIVE TEAM COVERAGE..BEGINNING WITH 2 NEWS' JEANETTEQUEZADA... WHO SPENT THE DAY ATVERNON A-M-E CHURCH.

JEANETTE?KAREN, AN INTER-FAITH CEREMONYWAS HELD AT THE HISTORIC VERNONAME CHURCH EARLIER TODAY TODEDICATE A PRAYER WALL HONORINGTHE VICTIMS OF THE RACEMASSACRE.SENATOR CHRIS COONS/ (DELAWARE)"This whole country is focusedtoday on what happened here acentury ago."THE EYES OF THE WORLD remainedON GREENWOOD today AS the cityobserved the 100th anniversaryof the 1921 TULSA RACE MASSACRE.100 years ago today the violencebegan.A WEEKEND OF CENTENNIAL EVENTSCULMINATed WITH the dedicationof a prayer WALL AT THE VERNONAME CHURCH ON GREENWOOD AVENUE.Aliye Shimi/ EXECUTIVE DIRECTOROF TULSA METROPOLITAN MINISTRIES"We raise our hands to pray toyou, and to ask you to heal allthose who are hurting."IN ATTENDANCE VARIOUS FAITHLEADERS INCLUDING the REVERENDJESSE JACKSON.REV.

ROBERT TURNER/PASTOR OFHISTORIC AME VERNON CHURCH"We ask that you bless thiswall, allow those who come andtouch it to feel your presence."JOINING THE GREENWOOD COMMUNITYIN SOLIDARITY"To all of the descendants andsurvivors, let me just say, Icame here to be with you todayon this sacred ground."IN PRAYERAliye Shimi/ EXECUTIVE DIRECTOROF TULSA METROPOLITAN MINISTRIES"Yarabalemi, Oh creator of theuniverse, you know theatrocities that took place inthese streets during the racemassacre, and have continuedsince then to our brothers andsisters the wounds of ourcommunity run far too deep."AND WITH SONGS of WORSHIPNAT POP: BUDDHIST HYMNNAT POP: MUSLIM HYMNNAT POP: CHRISTIAN CHYMNUNITED AT A PRAYER WALL - AS ASYMBOL OF HOPE AND RENeWAL..TO ABRIGHTER FUTURE.WEDNESDAY, THERE WILL BE ALIMITED PREVIEW OPENING OF THEGREENWOOD RISING MUSEUM...DEDICATED TO THE MASSACRE.IT'S EXPECTED TO OFFICI