More people on Fort Myers Beach on Memorial Day

Fort Myers Beach saw larger crowds this Memorial Day compared to last year - good news for local businesses.

Mayor Ray Murphy
Fort Myers Beach
<I mean we had a great season
down here this year, with the
fact that Florida was open.

Andthat’s just continued right onstraight through.

They tell methat a lot of the lodgings arbooked off through next month.All of June.