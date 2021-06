Outside shared spaces could be here to stay

The city is working to change the rules for streateries and parklets in Tucson.

WHEN THE PANDEMIC BEGAN YOU SAWOUTSIDE SEATING LIKE THISALL-AROUND TOWN, NOW THE CITYIS WORKING TO KEEP IT HERE.NAT CAR GOES BY TO REVEALPARKLET THE OFFICIAL NAME FORTHESE ARE STREETERIES ORPARKLETS -- THEY ARE TYPICALLYNEAR A BUSINESS AND PROVIDEEXTRA SEATING OUTSIDE IN APARKING SPACE OR ON THE ROAD.SOT KRISTA HANSEN // TUCSONDEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATIONAND MOBILITY LEAD PLANNER MANYOF HAVE FOUND IT REALLYESSENTIAL TO KEEPING THEIRBUSINESS AFLOAT DURING THISTIME KRISTA HANSEN WORKS WITHTUCSON'S DEPARTMENT OFTRANSPORTATION AND MOBILITY.THE CURRENT GUIDELINES WEREONLY PUT IN PLACE BECAUSE OFTHE PANDEMIC BUT SHE SAYSBUSINESSES WANT THEM TO STAYPOST PANDEMIC SOT KRISTAHANSEN // TUCSON DEPARTMENT OFTRANSPORTATION AND MOBILITYLEAD PLANNER WERE WORKING ON APROCESS TO TRANSITION THISTEMPORARY EMERGENCY PROGRAMINTO SOMETHING MORE PERMANENT.SINCE THEY ARE IN THE STREET,SAFETY IS A CONCERN, BUT ONETHEY ARE WORKING ON WITH THESPACES.

SOT KRISTA HANSEN //TUCSON DEPARTMENT OFTRANSPORTATION AND MOBILITYLEAD PLANNER CONTRIBUTING TOTHE ENVIRONMENT AND THE SPACETO WHERE IT IS REALLYENHANCING IT AND MAKING ITSAFER AS WELL.

SOME OF THESPACES ARE PUBLIC FOR ANYONETO ENJOY LIKE THIS ONE AT EXOCOFFEE.

EMANUEL SANCHEZSTARTED HIS MORNING THERE.

SOTEMANUEL SANCHEZ // TUCSONAN ILIKE BEING OUT HERE JESSICAKUTZ AS WELL SOT JESSICA KUTZ// TUCSONAN YA THEY SHOULDCONTINUE TO UTILIZE THIS EXTRASPACE NOW IF YOU WANT TO WEIGHIN ON WHAT THE CITY SHOULD DOTHERE IS A SURVEY OPEN NOW.HEAD TO OUR WEBSITE FOR THELINK.

GREG BRADBURY, KGUN9, ONYOUR SIDE.SECURING OUR BORDER -- THROUG