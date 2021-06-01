Madagascar Escape 2 Africa Movie Clip - Moto Moto Likes You

Madagascar Escape 2 Africa Movie Clip - Moto Moto Likes You - Alex (Ben Stiller) and the gang find their true home in the African Sahara.

Plot synopsis: Alex (Ben Stiller), Morty (Chris Rock) and other zoo animals find a way to escape from Madagascar when the penguins reassemble a wrecked airplane.

The precariously repaired craft stays airborne just long enough to make it to the African continent.

There the New Yorkers encounter members of their own species for the first time.

Africa proves to be a wild place, but Alex and company wonder if it is better than their Central Park home.

Cast: Alec Baldwin, Ben Stiller, Bernie Mac, Cedric the Entertainer, Chris Rock, David Schwimmer, Jada Pinkett Smith, Sacha Baron Cohen, will.i.am