Madagascar Escape 2 Africa Monkey Movie Clip - Powered Airplane

Madagascar Escape 2 Africa Monkey Movie Clip - Powered Airplane - The Penguins rescue Alex (Ben Stiller) and Zuba (Bernie Mac), but run into Nana (Eliza Gabrielli).

- Plot synopsis: Alex (Ben Stiller), Morty (Chris Rock) and other zoo animals find a way to escape from Madagascar when the penguins reassemble a wrecked airplane.

The precariously repaired craft stays airborne just long enough to make it to the African continent.

There the New Yorkers encounter members of their own species for the first time.

Africa proves to be a wild place, but Alex and company wonder if it is better than their Central Park home.

Cast: Andy Richter, Ben Stiller, Bernie Mac, Chris Miller, Chris Rock, Christopher Knights, Conrad Vernon, David Schwimmer, Elisa Gabrielli, Sacha Baron Cohen, Tom McGrath