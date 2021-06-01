Toyota Venza Limited Exterior Design

With a striking new debut, Toyota is breaking the sameness barrier in the midsize two-row crossover utility vehicle (CUV) category.

The all-new 2021 Venza delivers an intuitive driving experience with smooth acceleration, predictable handling, and low noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH), all wrapped in a sophisticated design.

The all-new 2021 Toyota Venza comes equipped exclusively with the Toyota Hybrid System II powertrain and advanced Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive.

Along with comfortable urban and highway performance, Venza is expected to have impressive fuel efficiency, with a preliminary manufacturer-estimated 40 MPG combined fuel economy in LE trim.

The 2021 Toyota Venza, which arrives in Toyota dealerships in summer 2020, is built around a version of the Toyota New Global Architecture K platform that underpins some of the company's sedans and crossovers.

As such, Venza delivers the best of both worlds: sedan-like driving comfort and CUV versatility.

The 2021 Venza offers ample room for five in a highly maneuverable package.

A host of tech-focused features are available, including a 12.3-inch touchscreen display with nine JBL speakers, 7-inch multi-information display (MID), digital rear-view mirror, and 10-inch color Head-Up Display.

Other available features include a Star GazeTM fixed panoramic glass roof, a first-ever for Toyota, and heated and ventilated front seats that set the stage for true, graceful grand touring.