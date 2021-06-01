US man keeps species of ant that live as 'living refrigerators' for colony

Ivan Lacroix films the inside of his ant farm where dozens of honeypot ants are seen.

This man in New York keeps a species of ant that act as "living refrigerators" for the rest of the colony.

As for the red balls attached to them, Lacroix explains that the ants of the above-mentioned species drink up so much nectar that it causes their abdomen to swell, following which they can feed other ants.

The filmer referred to these bloated ants as the "living refrigerators." He added: "This video depicts one of the many ant colonies I have been keeping and raising for months, specifically my honeypot ants." This footage was filmed on May 25.