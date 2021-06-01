Vietnamese noodle restaurant owner uses pulley system to serve customers during pandemic

The owner of a noodle restaurant in Vietnam has started using a clever pulley system to serve customers while observing social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The owner of a noodle restaurant in Vietnam has started using a clever pulley system to serve customers while observing social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Le Hoai Nhan, who owns a pho restaurant in the Tan Phu District of Ho Chi Minh City, created the delivery mechanism using simple items available at the hardware store.

“I find this way of selling, safe for the customer and safe for myself," he said.

Pho is a Vietnamese soup dish consisting of broth, rice noodles, herbs, and meat.