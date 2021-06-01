Border Restrictions Can Increase Vulnerability to Climate Change

Here’s how restrictive border policies can make migrants more vulnerable to the climate crisis.

» Subscribe to NowThis Earth: https://go.nowth.is/Earth_Subscribe » Sign up for our newsletter KnowThis to get the biggest stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox: https://go.nowth.is/KnowThis An October 2020 study from Princeton University suggests that when people can move freely across borders, they become less vulnerable to the effects of climate change.

The U.S.-Mexico border is one illustration of a restrictive border policy that makes migrants more vulnerable.

#Border #Immigration #ClimateChange #Earth #Environment #Science #NowThis