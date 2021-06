Southgate praises players who missed out on England squad

England manager Gareth Southgate has praised Jessie Lingard, James Ward-Prowse and Ollie Watkins after announcing the England squad for the Euro 2020s.

The three players did not make the cut, however, were offered - and declined - the opportunity to leave the club camp and return home.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn