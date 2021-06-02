Mary J Blige's My Life Documentary Movie

Mary J Blige's My Life Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Mary J.

Blige set the music world on fire with her trailblazing 1994 LP "My Life,".

In Vanessa Roth's documentary Mary J.

Blige's My Life, the singer, producer, and actress reveals the demons and blessings that inspired the record and propelled her to international stardom.

She celebrates the 25th anniversary of her most influential work by performing the album live for the first time.

Directed by Vanessa Roth release date June 25, 2021 (on Amazon Prime Video)