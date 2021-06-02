Port Authority Movie Clip - Lies

Port Authority Movie Clip - Lies - Plot synopsis: After getting kicked out of his home in central Pennsylvania, Paul (Fionn Whitehead) arrives to NYC's dizzying central station with nowhere to go.

A momentary encounter with Wye (Leyna Bloom), a trans woman of color, leads him to seek her out.

Transfixed by her beauty and confidence, a love soon blossoms. But as the two learn more about each other, Paul's false narratives begin to surface and the double life he lives must be reconciled.

Director Danielle Lessovitz Writers Danielle Lessovitz Actors Leyna Bloom, Fionn Whitehead, McCaul Lombardi Genre Drama Run Time 1 hour 41 minutes